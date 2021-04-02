Kartik Aaryan says he watched Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya during home quarantine

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors who have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, when he tested positive for COVID-19. Needless to say, the actor has been following the protocols necessary and has been in touch with the doctors during his home quarantine. With wishes pouring in on a daily basis for him, he revealed a fun fact about watching Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been in quarantine since a couple of days and he made a rather interesting post recently. While sharing a picture where he is doing a handstand, he wrote, “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai.” Producer of Kumkum Bhagya, Ekta Kapoor, who is also Kartik’s friend, wished him a speedy recovery on the post. But the conversation didn’t stop there! Kartik made a surprising revelation as a reply to Ekta’s comment. He mentioned how Kumkum Bhagya has come to his rescue during the quarantine, as Kartik replied, “Ghar baithe Kumkum Bhagya dekh raha hu and getting better.”

Take a look at his comment, right here.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Dostana 2.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan does a perfect handstand, leaving fans amazed with his fitness regime

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results