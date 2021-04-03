Salman Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have been great friends for the longest time and have always given their fans a good show whenever they have interacted at events and on social media. A lot of wishes for Ajay Devgn’s birthday had started pouring in from his fellow industry colleagues but Salman Khan’s birthday wish was all things pure.
Take a look at their conversation, right here.
Dear Salman, Thank you ???? for always being there my friend. https://t.co/xBheDUhBNy
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2021
Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares a then and now picture to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply