Salman Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have been great friends for the longest time and have always given their fans a good show whenever they have interacted at events and on social media. A lot of wishes for Ajay Devgn’s birthday had started pouring in from his fellow industry colleagues but Salman Khan’s birthday wish was all things pure.

Sharing a throwback picture from their good old days, Salman Khan posted a priceless picture with a mirror expression on both their faces. Salman Khan wrote, “Happy birthday brother, wish u all the health, happiness, success.. stay blessed stay safe. @ajaydevgn” (sic). Ajay Devgn replied, “Dear Salman, Thank you for always being there my friend.”

Take a look at their conversation, right here.

Dear Salman, Thank you ???? for always being there my friend. https://t.co/xBheDUhBNy

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2021

