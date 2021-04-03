Katrina Kaif’s latest heavy duty workout video creates a frenzy on the internet

Apart from being a performer par excellence, Katrina Kaif is known to be a fitness inspiration to many. Her workout videos on Instagram have always managed to create a splash on the internet. She has often talked about her fondness for cardio, yoga, and Pilates and has urged her followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. A strong voice for fitness and well-being, she has emerged as a fitness icon for millennials.

Earlier today, the superstar took to social media to share a workout video that has left her fans and followers motivated. In the video, she is seen giving a glimpse of her fitness regime while she has hit the gym which includes weight training with a barbell, lunges and other free-hand exercises. She captioned the video, “Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

What has also captured the attention of her fans is her wardrobe. She teamed up a tangerine crop-top with a pair of black slacks and tied her hair in a high pony tail. Needless to say, the video has met with a lot of love from netizens who cannot help but be in awe of her heavy-duty fitness regime!

