“I have always looked forward to discover the unexplored!”, says Ayushmann Khurrana on his learnings from the Northeast

Ayushmann Khurrana has come back to Mumbai from the Northeast with loads of special memories to cherish for a lifetime. The youth icon wishes to return to the picturesque Northeast soon and reveals how the places and the people have left an indelible impact on him.

Ayushmann says, “I have always looked forward to discovering the unexplored. So, my trip to the northeast truly touched my heart. I experienced so much beauty, so much love from people, so much character and diversity of our country, that it will always remain one of the most special trips that helped me discover more about my beautiful country.”

He adds, “Words will always fall short if I have to describe the effect North-east has had on me. I’m glad we could shoot in the North-east because it helped me learn something new about how incredible India is.”

Talking about the beautiful memories of touring and shooting for Anek in the Northeast, Ayushmann says, “I can’t wait to go back to the Northeast because I have returned to Mumbai with memories that are so personal and overwhelming. I’m grateful that we could shoot Anek so smoothly there. I was shooting a film for the first time in the Northeast and I didn’t anticipate the love I would get from the lovely people there.”

He adds, “What I cherish the most is the warmth I got from the kids in Northeast. It was truly special to meet them and soak in their love. Also, I could get my family to spend some time with me and we toured Kaziranga and made beautiful memories together. It was special and we loved every bit of this serene, rejuvenating vacation.”

Ayushmann got to discover the extremely popular red tea (called Lal Sa) in Assam and has become a big fan of it. He reveals, “I discovered the beautiful Lal Sa (Lal Chai) and thoroughly loved it. I was drinking Lal Sa every single day on the sets and have got it home too. It’s like I have brought home a little piece of Assam with me. Whenever I miss being in the North-East, and I feel this frequently, I ensure I make myself a cup of Lal Sa and think about my beautiful time there.”

The star hopes to visit Northeast again, soon! “Just the thought of Northeast makes me tremendously nostalgic and it is beckoning me to head there soon. Hopefully, I will manage a quick trip as soon as my schedule permits,” he says.

