Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer reveals all about his fitness regime post recovering from COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor has recently recovered from COVID-19. The actor has multiple projects lined up for the coming two years. Knowing full well that fatigue is one of the major issues to battle with post-recovery from Coronavirus, the actor’s fitness trainer Shivoham, opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness regime after his recovery from COVID-19.

Shivoham said that he had given Ranbir Kapoor three days after his recovery before slowly starting with exercises. Their main focus was to not let him sit at home and get his body moving slowly after a long period of inactivity. The first day comprised of basic stretches and lifting weights between five to seven kilos. Since Ranbir Kapoor’s bout was a mild one, he will be working out for two hours for three days with alternative rest days. Heavy lifting is a not an option in the early stage.

Ranbir Kapoor’s diet has no major changes except the addition of green juices. Ranbir Kapoor has been prepping for his yet-untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor marking their first collaboration.

