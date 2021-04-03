Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID-19

Aditya Narayan, who had been hosting Indian Idol 12 has contracted coronavirus along with his wife Shweta Agarwal. There has been a considerate increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases among the industry and the state in general which has led to a partial lockdown. With the news of various artists testing positive for COVID-19 have been doing rounds, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are the latest ones to have contracted the virus.

Needless to say, the singer and his wife are under home quarantine and have been taking all the necessary precautions. The couple recently tied the knot at an intimate ceremony and the pictures went viral in no time. Since he is in quarantine, Aditya Narayan’s duties as the host of Indian Idol 12 have been taken over by Jay Bhanushali for the time being.

Here’s wishing the couple a speedy recovery.

