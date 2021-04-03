Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID-19

Aditya Narayan, who had been hosting Indian Idol 12 has contracted coronavirus along with his wife Shweta Agarwal. There has been a considerate increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases among the industry and the state in general which has led to a partial lockdown. With the news of various artists testing positive for COVID-19 have been doing rounds, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are the latest ones to have contracted the virus.
Here’s wishing the couple a speedy recovery.
