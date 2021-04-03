Giorgia Andriani shares a video of herself swimming underwater in a red bikini

Giorgia Andriani is recently gaining a lot of attention from her fans on social media. The Italian model turned actress has some jaw-dropping photos and videos on Instagram which leaves her fans in awe. Recently, Giorgia uploaded a video of herself swimming and asked her fans to guess the meaning of the Italian song in the background of the video. Giorgia Andriani is a complete water baby as we can see on her social media where she uploads a lot of photos by the beach or chilling besides swimming pools.

The video of Giorgia Andriani is currently going viral on the internet in which clearly shows that she is a good swimmer, she is swiftly swimming underwater in the pool, blowing a flying kiss to her fans. She looks absolutely sexy wearing a bright orange two-piece bikini suit beating the summer heat. Giorgia is very active on social media and constantly keeps posting her bold and hot pictures to which her fans shower tons of love.

Take a look at it right here.

