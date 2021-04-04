This home-made face mask is the secret behind Tara Sutaria’s flawless skin

Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest actresses with flawless skin. The actress has been loved since before her debut in Bollywood. Being a multi-talented person, Tara Sutaria manages to leave us amazed with her melodic voice and her up-to-date fashion trends. Needless to say, the Tadap actress has been garnering praises for all the right reasons. Being an actress is not an easy job especially when there’s a lot of use of makeup and products, in an interview with a magazine, Tara Sutaria revealed the home-made mask that has helped her maintain her flawless skin.

Revealing more about her skin, she said that she has a sensitive skin that reacts to almost everything. So when she was younger, she would apply a home-made mask made out of honey, turmeric, lemon juice, and yogurt. She further revealed about maintain her hair despite the constant use of hot tongs and straighteners. Tara Sutaria said that she had amazing hair until recently but because she is required to use a lot of product these days for her hair, it become very dry. Tara Sutaria says that on her day offs, she uses minimal makeup and lets her skin and hair breathe, she also ensures to drink plenty of water.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty.

