Janhvi Kapoor shares the best memories from her trip to New York while visiting Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor who is currently in New York to visit her sister Khushi Kapoor has shared the best memories from her trip. The actress has recently wrapped the shoot of Good Luck Jerry and headed off to New York to visit her sister. After shooting for multiple projects back-to-back, Janhvi has taken the much-needed break from her routine. From food to posing with her best people, Janhvi Kapoor’s trip surely looks like a lot of fun.

Dressed in a black leather jacket with Khushi Kapoor dressed in a maroon jacket, the sisters’ duo posed for the camera at a dinner. These are the first pictures of their reunion on this trip and Janhvi Kapoor definitely missed her sister a lot. Take a look at their pictures.

