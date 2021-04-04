Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff has unfinished business in new action packed trailer

The new trailer of Marvel's Black Widow is here as Natasha Romanoff struggles to face her past and deal with unfinished business. “You don’t know everything about me,” Natasha says at the beginning of a brand new trailer.

“Before I was an Avenger, before I got this family, I made mistakes, choosing between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” These decisions are clearly weighing heavy on the master assassin, who realizes she’s got to go back to where her story started before she can move forward.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch in Indian theaters on July 9, 2021, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

