Rekha’s witty reply on being questioned if she has ever seen a woman fall for a married man, wins the internet

Rekha will be seen gracing the sets of Indian Idol 12 as a celebrity judge this week and she has had a gala time with the contestants and the judges. From dancing in sneakers to gifting a saree to Neha Kakkar to getting emotional on ‘Lambi Judai’ being performed, Rekha surely had a splendid time. Being as witty as ever, Rekha’s recent response to a question asked by Jay Bhanushali.

When Jay asked, “Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye?”, Rekha was quick to reply, “Mujhse puchiye na”. The reply suddenly left Jay Bhanushali confused and he said, “Huh?”, Rekha immediately responded with a, “Maine kuch nahi kaha”. Vishal Dadlani gave her a standing ovation for this while Jay said, “Yeh laga sixer.

Take a look at the video right here.

