Rekha’s witty reply on being questioned if she has ever seen a woman fall for a married man, wins the internet

Rekha will be seen gracing the sets of Indian Idol 12 as a celebrity judge this week and she has had a gala time with the contestants and the judges. From dancing in sneakers to gifting a saree to Neha Kakkar to getting emotional on ‘Lambi Judai’ being performed, Rekha surely had a splendid time. Being as witty as ever, Rekha’s recent response to a question asked by Jay Bhanushali.
Take a look at the video right here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)
Also Read: Jay Bhanushali does a Sashtang Dandavat for Rekha on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply