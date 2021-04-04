Colour Of The Week – Yellow: Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty keep it vibrant

Another week another colour, and this time it’s all bright and fresh. Keeping up with the whole summery vibes this week, celebrities got all snapped in yellow outfits and they were all glowing.

From Priyanka Chopra to Vidya Balan, let us check out whose summer look is worth our wardrobe.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Looks like summer is Priyanka Chopra’s favourite. The actress is loving the sunlight these days and adding to that, she got all dressed up in the flowy bright yellow dress with feather details. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this sunshine Emilio Pucci dress. The dress costs $6,085 (Rs. 4,45,120). Keeping up with the look, she posed in her garden all happily dancing with her hair falling down her shoulders. With dewy makeup and nude lips, she looked absolutely striking.

VIDYA BALAN

Vidya Balan recently shared an Instagram reel where she switched looks from Indian to western, replying to those who say that she wears Indian always. Talking about her Indian look, she looked absolutely gorgeous in all yellow anarkali kurta set by Fabiana. To complete the whole traditional vibes, she went all glam with her makeup and hair keeping up a subtle base and bold lips and hair pulled back in a sleeky bun. She accessorised her yellow embroidered suit with pair of statement earrings and finger rings. Adding up to her beauty, she also added artificial silver gajra and she looked nothing but gorgeous.

DIANA PENTY

We all know that this week was full of colours due to the occasion of Holi. Bollywood stars wished their fans Holi in different ways and one such video was from Diana Penty who made an Instagram reel where she wrote “happy holi” using colours. Talking about the outfit, she was seen donning a plain yellow kurta featuring chickenkari embroidery all over which she adorned with white flared pants. Keeping up with her hair all open and nude makeup look she looked all bright and beautiful.

TIGER SHROFF

Not only the B-Town divas but the B-Town men too were spotted in all yellow this week. Tiger Shroff was snapped by the paparazzi in the city for a dinner with his rumoured beau Disha Patani where he was spotted in a yellow tank top adorned with black track pants.

RITEISH & GENELIA DESHMUKH

Well talking about colours and Holi, everyone’s favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wished everyone Holi along with their sons. What was cuter was all 4 of them were twinning with each other in all yellow pieces. All of them donned all plain yellow kurtas and we have to say it that’s the most adorable thing we spotted this week.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora hosted Easter lunch for everyone at her parents' house. She looked gorgeous in a flowy floral dress which was backless. Adding golden pumps to the look along with simple makeup and hair in a bun, her look was one of our favourites.

SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Easter Sunday with her sister Shamita Shetty, son Viaan and a lot of binge eating. She wore a yellow striped midi dress for the occasion and kept her makeup minimal with straight hair.

