Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Akshay Kumar, who recently began shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is the latest one to test positive for COVID-19. The actor has been on the go to ensure all his projects are completed on time. He was also the first one to begin shooting for Bellbottom during the lockdown.
Take a look at his post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)
Get well soon, Akshay Kumar!
Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez begins the shoot of Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar clicks an aesthetic portrait
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply