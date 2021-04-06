Kangana Ranaut’s plea dismissed by Mumbai Court regarding the Javed Akhtar defamation suit

Kangana Ranaut has been stirring more controversies since the time she took over her own social media page which was earlier operated by her team. The actress has been making bold statements about the current affairs in the country and has made a few objectionable allegations during her television interviews. Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut when she dragged his name in her feud with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut had recently put a plea in Andheri Magistrate Court requesting them to wave off all the charges against her. A bailable warrant was issued earlier under Kangana Ranaut’s name for not appearing in the court by Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court despite being summoned. The actress’ plea has been denied where she is seeking suspension from all the proceedings and hearings. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer has however said that they will challenge the defamation suit in a higher court.

The above feud began when Kangana made statements about Javed Akhtar during her television interview with one of the news channels.

