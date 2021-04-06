Kartik Aaryan follows Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty; purchases a Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs. 3 cr!

Just last year, current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan made headlines when he gifted his mother Mala Tiwari a luxurious Mini Cooper. Interestingly a year before that the actor who has been on a roll even purchased the apartment he used to live in before making it big in Bollywood. Now, the latest is that Kartik has shelled out a whopping Rs. 3 cr+ to bring home his new set of hot wheels in the form of the Lamborghini Urus.

Interestingly, Kartik isn’t the first Bollywood celebrity to acquire the mean machine that houses a 4L twin turbo charged V8 belting out 641 horse power, previously both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty opted for the Italian automobile manufacturer’s one of a kind sports SUV. While Ranveer and Shetty opted for bold red and yellow colours for their vehicles, Kartik seems to have gone with the option of timeless black.

Back on the film front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Post this the actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

