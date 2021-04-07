Madhuri Dixit aces the summer vibes with easy-breezy style in printed co-ord se

Madhuri Dixit was seen is an absolute stunner. She never fails to impress with her style and her versatility. The actress was recently in Maldives and shared plenty of pictures from her vacation with her family.

Remembering the date nights on the beach, Madhuri Dixit shared a new look on Instagram. She was was seen wearing a House of Hiya luxury Pret set. She was seen donning a floral co-ords with wide leg pants and sweetheart neckline bandeau with a long cover-up of the same print. She kept her makeup soft with fresh curls. She looks summer ready in this floral printed outfit and we can't wait to take inspiration for our easy breezy summer style.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is also currently shooting for the third season of Dance Deewane. The actress will also star in Netflix series produced by Karan Johar.

