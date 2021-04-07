World Health Day: Kajol shares 5 rules of staying healthy in today’s world

Health has become a priority more than ever in today's times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, on the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood actress Kajol took to her social media handle to share the 5 rules of staying healthy in today's time.

Kajol shared an old picture of her where she is seen posing from inside a car with her palm stretched out. "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world.

1. Pull your hands in

2. Windows up

3. Drive that car

4. Go home

5. Don't step out

And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay 2021," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga:Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also starred Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Manav Gohil.

ALSO READ: “Normal is overrated and average is underrated” – says Kajol when talking about definition of a normal family

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results