Dharmendra presents Dance Deewane contestant with a reward of Rs 51; reveals the significance behind the amount

Senior actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha recently graced the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane as guests. The two sat through the performance of all the contestants and even rewarded one of them.
Pallavi Tolye's performance to ‘Ja Re Ja O Harjai’ left both Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha impressed. So much so that Dharmendra went ahead and gave her a shagun of Rs. 51. While it may seem like a small amount, Dharmendra explained the significance it holds in his life.
