Dharmendra presents Dance Deewane contestant with a reward of Rs 51; reveals the significance behind the amount

Senior actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha recently graced the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane as guests. The two sat through the performance of all the contestants and even rewarded one of them.

Pallavi Tolye's performance to ‘Ja Re Ja O Harjai’ left both Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha impressed. So much so that Dharmendra went ahead and gave her a shagun of Rs. 51. While it may seem like a small amount, Dharmendra explained the significance it holds in his life.

After the performance, Dharmendra said, "I was part of a film called Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. I was called upon to sign the movie. There were three cabins and I sat in the middle one, listening to what they intend to pay me. There were 3 co-producers. All of them got out ₹17 each and gave me ₹51. I consider those ₹51 lucky for me. I want to give you a shagun too, ₹51." Commenting on Pallavi's performance, Sinha remakred, “You have proven it that there is no age limit to dancing.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pallavi Tolye (@pallavitolye)

ALSO READ: “Now on to a second dose of Covid” – Dharmendra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results