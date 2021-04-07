Nora Fatehi looks sexy in ‘Buss It’ challenge video, dons Rs. 69,100 custom Gucci bathrobe

Nora Fatehi always steals the show with her dance moves and sets the celluloid on fire. The actress recently performed at the Filmfare Awards 2021 which will air this weekend. The actress looked gorgeous is custom outfits.

On Wesnesday, Nora Fatehi made a reel on her Instagram to take on the ‘Buss It’ challenge and remind everyone to watch the awards. Nora was seen dressed in a royal blue and gold robe with Nora embroidered in gold on the collar. The custom Gucci Baroque print plush cotton bathrobe with Medusa accents is worth Rs. 69,100.

She transitioned to silver fringe dress from Gannina Azar Atelier. She was seen twerking after the transition. She looked glittery and glam in the silver outfit. With dewy, light makeup and soft curls, she stole the show and had our hearts beating fast!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will next star in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi pairs red bodycon dress with Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 2.32 lakhs

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results