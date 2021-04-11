A.R.Rahman opens up on the misconceptions about him in the industry

Oscar and Golden Globe award winning music composer A.R. Rahman is inarguably one of the most talented musicians in the world. He has composed music for several films in India for various languages. However, of recent A.R. Rahman’s work is not seen much often in Hindi film industry. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, A.R. Rahman opened up about the misconceptions about him in the industry.
Opening up about the misconceptions and rumours about him that he has come across, Rahman said, “I was doing Imtiaz Ali's movies. Till Tamasha, I did the movies and then I started these two movies. So people thought he was going to produce his movies and do his own thing. That might have been a misconception. Another misconception is ‘Oh! He is in Hollywood. He is doing a lot of stuff.”
A.R.Rahman is currently looking forward to the release of 99 Songs. The movie will mark Rahman’s debut as writer and producer. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 16.
