Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to Kusha Kapila’s reimagined version of Geet from Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is an iconic and very memorable film. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, the film was well appreciated and is still loved even after 13 years of its release. Kareena Kapoor's character Geet has a different fan base itself. Recently, content creator Kusha Kapila reimagined Geet as a South Delhi girl.

In the video by Kusha, she came up with dialogues that Geet would have said had she been from South Delhi. "Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon (I am my favourite South Delhi girl),” she captioned the hilarious video. The video was noticed by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan herself and even expressed her desire to have Kusha in the sequel of the film.

“Petition for remaking Jab we met 2 with @kushakapila,” commented Kareena along with laughing emojis. Kusha who was in shock seeing Kareena's comment wrote, "omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg.” Director Imtiaz Ali, too, shared the video on his Instagram stories.

