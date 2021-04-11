Hits And Misses Of The Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor slay; Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor leave us unimpressed

This week our Bollywood folk have been out and about embracing the summer hues and we're loving the shift in the mood! The fashion police is back with keen eye on who made a mark and missed the beat. Let us know your favourite looks!

HITS OF THE WEEK

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya was seen colour blocking like boss. She was seen donning a baby pink mini skirt with a printed cropped top. She layered her outfit with a two-colored light coverup. She styled it with a pink and orange coverup. She kept her makeup dewy and fresh with a half up half down hairdo. She teamed the look with chunky pink and white sneakers. She was also seen wearing a blue mask owing to the current pandemic. She looked all things ready for a relaxed day! We love the pop of orange and the comfy vibe.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah looked gorgeous, like she stepped out of a fairy tale for 11th Hour promotions in Hyderabad. With a deep sweetheart neckline, balloon sleeves, flowy silhouettes, floral prints she impressed netizens. This soft hued number from Leo and Lin is a summer favourite. The Euphoria Silk Chiffon dress is priced at AUD 899 ( Rs. 51,244) and is from their 2021 Femme Rhapsody collection.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor was living the island girl life and her boho fashion is thriving. She set the temperatures soaring in a holographic, silver, backless monokini with beach waves and stacked up jewelry. Her pearly white, million dollar smile stole the show!

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Janhvi's cousin also set our feeds on fire with her hot black look! She wore a deep cut, black monokini with a checkered blazer. With sultry makeup and soft waves, she looked absolutely killer!

RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh never fails to set the tongues wagging with his style and funky fashion. He was spotted at the airport whizzing out of the city in a black shirt with floral design and pinstriped pants. To add a funk, he wore a baker boy hat and small black sunglasses, adding the much needed Ranveer Singh touch to the otherwise basic look!

SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi looked like 24k gold in the shimmery nude gown. The perfected fitted dress accentuated her curves as she looked like a million bucks. With soft hued makeup, wavy hair and her signature entrancing expression, she stuns netizens!

MISSES OF THE WEEK

SARA ALI KHAN

Sara failed to impress in the grey loose fitted kurta. The colour and fit of the dress was quite unflattering. The otherwise uber cool and fashionable actress looked pretty plain.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor failed make a statement with her floral printed co-ord set. The print and styling was a major miss and Kapoor can do much better!

Let us know your favourite picks of the week and the ones that failed to impress!

