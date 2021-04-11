Colour Of The Week – Black: Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alaya F make a statement

Another week and we ar back with another colour. We all love black, don’t we? It’s not a colour but an emotion and clearly out Bollywood stars can never get enough of black.

This week we saw a lot of them donning black. Let’s check them out.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor was all busy enjoying her vacation in Maldives. After her relaxing days, she came back to Mumbai where she was papped in all black romper at the airport. Talking about her style, she donned a plain mini black romper which was a perfect casual wear. She teamed her outfit with white crocs and a bag keeping it simple. She paired few bracelet, glasses and kept a no-makeup look with her hair tied in a braid. She also had a face mask on due to Covid-19, and as always she was looking beautiful.

TARA SUTARIA

Beauty in black, Tara Sutaria is known for her ever-so stunning style. This week, she was snapped leaving after Heropanti 2 shoot. The actress was looking all classy in a black top adorned with matching sweatpants. She teamed up her outing look with black slippers and a face mask. She went with all subtle makeup with lashed up eyes and middle parted hair all open.

RANVEER SINGH

The ever charming and all time fashion icon, who loves to experiment with different styles and choices, Ranveer Singh is back again trying on different shades of black. A day before, he posed in all black tank t-shirt which he adorned with light grey jeans. What was more of fun and exclusive was his skull shaped face mask which he teamed up with a pair of sunnies.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Soon to debut Shanaya kapoor is always setting internet on fire these days. She posted a series of monochrome pictures in which she is donning a black bodysuit. She paired the outfit with a jacquard print trenchcoat from Kefi By Nida collection worth Rs. 11,999. Keeping the makeup minimal with soft glam and beach waves, she looked absolutely stunning.

ALAYA F

Alaya F, who was recently featured in a music video ‘Aaj Sajeya’, has a great fashion sense undoubtedly. She posed in all back from head-to-toe; she was looking absolutely sensual in black co-ord set featuring a black crop top and shorts. The actress went all stylish by teaming the outfit with black boots. Keeping up with the dewy makeup, she went with top bun and looked gorgeous and sultry.

TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu,who is all busy shooting for her next Shabaash Mithu, is leaving no chance to make her fans go crazy with her up to date style statements. Recently, she posted few pictures on her Instagram in all bossy look. She was seen donning a black blazer set which she adorned with a white shirt. She completed her bossy look with black shoes. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a bun, she looked amazingly perfect.

Let us know which of them posed perfectly in all black outfit.

Also Read: HITS AND MISSES OF THE WEEK: Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor slay; Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor leave us unimpressed

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results