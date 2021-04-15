Shanaya Kapoor is in carefree mood flaunting her beach waves and minimal makeup

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all geared up to begin shooting for her debut film with Dharma Productions this year. She knows very well how to spice up her Instagram game. She is leaving no stone unturned to drop some astonishing looks.

On Monday, April 12, Shanaya posed all candid and sensually with a subtle glam makeup on. She went with blushed up cheeks, lots of highlighter, lashed up eyes and nude lips with lipstick and lip liner. The makeup was perfectly done by makeup artist Riddhima Sharma. She went with wavy hair all open to complete the look. She captioned the post as, “you know sometimes, baby, I’m so carefree “

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her debut and is reported to be starring opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor sets the internet on fire in black bodysuit and jacquard print trenchcoat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results