Aparshakti Khurana graces the Grazia cover looking dapper as ever

Aparshakti Khurana is carving a niche for himself in the industry with his fashion experiments, acting, music and as a host. Be it serenading you with his latest venture in music or making style statements look chic and effortless, the multi-talented Aparshakti Khurana needs no introduction.

What he brings to table with his acting and shares the joy of celebrations as an anchor; it comes as no surprise as he owns the cover of Grazia –As a man for all seasons this month. Having had his own share of struggles as a new comer and RJ, he has managed to sway the critics and the audience with his many memorable performances to date. Not shying away from the many talents that he owns, Aparshakti has transformed the definition of supporting actors in Indian cinema.

As he graces the cover of Grazia, the man of many words is a classic picture wearing his intelligence on the magazine cover, sporting an elegantly casual outfit accentuated with the perfect pair of rimless glasses that explores the man’s personality of being an all-rounder. The young actor has charmed millions of fans with his inherent style that he experiments with all the time. From monochrome to pastel hues and OOTDs on his Instagram that spell all things fashion breakthroughs; Aparshakti is grabbing eyeballs with his fashion sensibilities.

