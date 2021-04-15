Kylie Jenner and Stormi were stylish mother-daughter duo at Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday

Kylie Jenner has the best fashion game indeed. We have been seeing her make a statement back-to-back in the past few days. Once again she made us fall for her as she was seen donning some stunning outfit.

A day ago, it was the 3birthday of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True and all the members of Kardashian family made their appearance to celebrate it together. Kylie Jenner caught our attention with her look. She was snapped donning black leather pants which she adorned with black crop top with cuts at side.

She kept her makeup minimal and hair all open, also posed with her daughter Stormi for Instagram and captioned the pictures with infinity emoji. We have to say that’s the most adorable picture we witnessed this week.

