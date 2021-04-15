Kang Daniel seeks ‘Antidote’ to escape from pain in compelling music video, releases third mini-album ‘Yellow’

Korean pop soloist Kang Daniel is back and how! After releasing two EP's 'Cyan' and 'Magenta', he has dropped his third mini-album 'Yellow' along with the music video of the lead track 'Antidote'.

Taking his third chapter in the colour series ahead with 'Yellow', Kang Daniel is trying to explore the complex feelings of contraction, paranoia, hope, and courage. Through the music video of 'Antidote, this new chapter represents a new start as Kang Daniel tries to escape the pain and the incompleteness. "A night trapped in a cold silence / The shadow behind the room / Without time to breathe / A trap that tightens me, oh-oh, oh, oh / I try to run, I tried to run away / When you bother me without a sound / I'm afraid to even breathe / Can't take no more, oh-oh," he is trying to find something that doesn't even exist as he trapped in these feelings of contradiction.

The song has rock-like elements and is combined with Alternative R&B. It uses minimal soundscape but has a mix of guitar riff, 808 bass drum, melody rodos piano, and powerful electric guitar sound harmonize.

'Antidote' has been penned by Kang Daniel, JQ, Lee Yeonji, J14 and composed by Anthony Pavel, Jonathan Hoskins, MZMC.

ALSO READ: Kang Daniel takes Drake’s Toosie Slide Challenge, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results