Genelia D’Souza’s reaction to Riteish Deshmukh’s headache leaves the latter baffled

Actors and Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh know exactly how to entertain their fans and followers. The couple is extremely active on social media and regularly posts fun and creative videos on Instagram. In the recent video shared by Riteish, the couple are seen acting out a funny scene that looks like a conversation between a husband and wife.

In the clip, Genelia is casually seen asking Riteish, "Kya Hua?" to which Riteish holds his head and said, "Yaar headache ho raha hai". Reacting to it, Genelia immediately asks "Kaha pe?". Riteish looks baffled by the question as the song ‘Bhagwan hai kaha hai tu’ plays in the background.

"Yaar Headache ho raha hai," Riteish captioned the video.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Genelia shared a video with Riteish where they are lip synching to the ‘Kya Khoob Lagti Ho’ as they get ready for a shoot. "Tough times shouldn’t dampen the spirit..

If this year has taught us anything- it’s all about spending time with your loved ones and finding ways to make it special..," Genelia captioned the video.

