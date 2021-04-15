Ira Khan has hilarious explanation for her kick-boxing style, shares a video with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is trying new ways to stay fit. These days, she is trying kickboxing with her trainer and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. And it seems like, it ain't going well for her.

Ira shared a video on Tuesday where she was trying her best to learn kick-boxing but her hilarious caption had us all laughing. Her session ended with a hug with Nupur. She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also… dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan made her relationship with Nupur Shikhare Instagram official on February 11.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is tired of her name being mispronounced; gives a video lesson

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results