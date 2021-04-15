Watch: Jackie Shroff shows his love for Zumba; Anil Kapoor responds

A couple of days ago, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid took the internet by a storm when he featured in an ad that showed his side that people are not familiar with. In the ad, he was engaged in road rage and was seen screaming "IndiraNagar ka gunda hoon mai". In no time, the ad became a talking point. While the internet has still not overcome the genius of ad, the same company has released an ad featuring Jackie Shroff.

In the latest ad featuring the Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, he can be seen taking zumba classes. Dressed in muti-coloured workout clothes, Shroff can be seen doing zumba with a group of ladies.

Sharing the ad, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Atirikt zumba".

How did you make it through the auditions? https://t.co/BuVUOkU8iU

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2021

Jackie Shroff's friend and actor Anil Kapoor retweeted the tweet and wondered how Shroff made it through the auditions. "How did you make it through the auditions?" he commented.

