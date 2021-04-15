Arjun Kapoor splurges nearly Rs. 1 crore for his latest acquisition, the Land Rover Defender

Earlier this month Kartik Aaryan shelled out a staggering sum to air drop his new set of hot wheel in the form of the Lamborghini Urus directly from Italy. Now we hear that yet another young star has acquired a new set of wheels. The latest is that Arjun Kapoor has now become the proud owner of the latest generation of the Land Rover Defender that comes with a price tag of nearly Rs. 1 cr.

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor acquired the Defender First Edition that comes with a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder P300 petrol engine, which belts out 296 BHP that powers this 7 seater SUV. Equipped with AWD (All Wheel Drive) and and 8 speed gear box, the Defender also boasts of a host of other features. Arjun’s Defender is a rather hard to miss vehicle not just for its intimidating look and size but also thanks to its peculiar Pangea Green colour.

Back on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the recent release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, post this the actor will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Also read: 5 Years of Ki & Ka – Arjun Kapoor misses Kareena Kapoor Khan, says he wants a sequel

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results