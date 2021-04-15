Ranveer Singh – Shankar – Dr. Jayantilal Gada come together to remake South blockbuster Anniyan; to go on floors in Mid 2022

Last month Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that Ranveer Singh and south director Shankar would soon be collaborating on a project together. Now we hear that joining the two to create one of the biggest pan-Indian cinematic events of contemporary times will be veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). In fact, the said project will be the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan that will bring these creative giants together for the very first time.
This is most certainly one of the biggest director-actor collaborations in recent times! Iconic director Shankar, known for his path-breaking, larger-than-life vision, and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who has given India some of the most unforgettable and lovable characters on-screen, are coming together in an unprecedented creative coup! Shankar will be directing Ranveer in the official adaptation of his cult blockbuster Anniyan, that will be mounted on a gigantic cinematic canvas, promising one of the most anticipated pan-Indian cinematic events of our time.
The yet-untitled project is being interestingly announced around the auspicious time of Baisakhi in North India and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, which marks the New Year celebrations in these respective calendars. This signifies the intent that Shankar and Ranveer have to make this project a pan-Indian entertainer. The film is slated to go on the floors in Mid-2022. It will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and the music of the film will be available on Saregama.
Expressing his excitement, director Shankar said, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country.“
Talking about the Shankar-Ranveer creative coup, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and M.D. of Pen Studios says, “Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming together is the biggest cinematic event in India. For us at Pen, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and we are thrilled to partner with the two powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the film. We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. We are announcing the film during a very significant time of Baisakhi and Puthandu to signify Shankar and Ranveer’s intent to make a truly pan-Indian entertainer!”
