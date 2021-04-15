Ajay Devgn-starrer MayDay inspired from the 2015 Doha-Kochi flight incident

Ajay Devgn is on a roll nowadays. As an actor, he’s at the best phase of his career. His last film, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior was 2020’s biggest grosser, earning Rs. 279.55 crore. As a producer, his company, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, is doing great. And now as a director, he has begun work on his fourth directorial, MayDay. The superstar also acts in this film besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled for release on April 29, 2022 and is already one of the most awaited films of Bollywood.
The title of the film had already made it evident that the film is something to do with an aircraft in need of help. But not much was given out by the film’s team about its premise. However, now it has come to light that MayDay is inspired by an astonishing but little known true incident. As per a recent report, the film is inspired by the 2015 episode of a Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a close shave due to poor visibility.
A trade expert says, “The incident made news at that point but was soon forgotten. Hence, audiences would be in for a surprise when they’ll see MayDay and realize that it’s inspired from a shocking, true incident. Also, the papers only reported about the incident but didn’t follow up with the case. So one hardly knows what happened later on. It’s an exciting idea that Ajay Devgn has chosen for his directorial venture.”
MayDay went on floors in December 2020 and most of the shoot is already over. Last week, the second last schedule was wrapped up in Mira Road and Vasai and now the final schedule will take place in Doha. This three-day shoot was scheduled to happen in April-end but due to the surge in Coronavirus cases, Ajay Devgn has decided to put this schedule on hold.
