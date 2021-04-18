Parth Samthaan will be making his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt, but not in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Parth Samthaan of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Kausauti Zindagii Kay, will soon be making in digital debut in Ekta Kapoor’s web show. The actor has a massive fan following and is considered as one of the heartthrobs of the television industry. Making heads turn with his charming looks and cool style, Parth Samthaan was recently rumoured to be making his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
While there have been no confirmed reports, this is surely a huge feat for Parth Samthaan to make his way to the top.
