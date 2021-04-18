Athiya Shetty shares goofy pictures with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul on his birthday 

Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going strong. The cricketer is celebrating his birthday today and receiving warm wishes from all across including Athiya. The actress went down memory lane to share some pictures with him on his birthday.

She took to Instagram to share two goofy pictures and wrote, "Grateful for you, happy birthday." Suniel Shetty commented on the post saying, "Truly" whereas cricketer Hardik Pandya commented, "My cuties."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul haven't officially talked about their relationship but often post pictures of each on Instagram.

