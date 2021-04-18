Colour Of The Week – Yellow: Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora slay in comfy wear

Another week to add brightness to your dull summer wardrobe. This week, it’s all from chic to classic the bright and ever glowing yellow was the perfect colour for this week.

Let us check out some best pieces from this week which will definitely make you reshuffle your wardrobe.

KATRINA KAIF

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looked all happy in yellow as she tested negative for Covid-19. After being quarantined for 14 days, the actress finally tested negative and to share this happy news with her fans, she posed for her Instagram in all yellow. Talking about the outfit she was donning a lemon yellow knitted top paired with dark lemon pants. As simple as this look was, she made it look all chic and perfect for summer by adding her own style element to it. Keeping up with the classy vibes, she went all minimal with makeup and hair all open she smiled away all happily.

KHUSHI KAPOOR

Looks like Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is having a gala time in LA. She went back to LA for her film studies and currently is enjoying some downtime in New York. She has been giving us major fashion goals lately. In her recent Instagram pictures, she was donning a yellow crop top with a plunging v neckline adorned with blue ripped denims. Keeping her makeup all subtle and hair all open, she radiated summer vibes.

HINA KHAN

Hina Khan also took on Instagram to wish her fans Ramadan she posed in all yellow salwar set consisting 3/4 sleeves embroidered kurta adorned with matching pants and leaves cuts dupatta. It made her look all bright and glowing. She accessorised it with golden pair of earrings, and kundal hathphool. She went with all subtle makeup with lashed up eyes, matte base and nude lips, kept her hair all open and posed all smiling and happily.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah Bhatia also the actress wishes her fans a very happy Tamil New year where she posted a video and was seen donning a yellow suit set with matching dupatta featuring floral embroidery all over. To complete the look, she accessorised it with pair of golden earrings and a finger ring with her makeup all subtle and hair all open.

MALAIKA ARORA

Another casual style was spotted this week on none other than Malaika Arora who posted a picture on her Instagram. She was in her casual yellow shirt adorned with ripped denims as she gets ready for work from home amidst Covid-19. The actress teamed up her look with funky yellow earrings and hair all pulled up in a messy bun.

