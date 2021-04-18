Hits And Misses Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra slay; Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy leave us unimpressed

Fashion Police is back! As the celebrities returned to work and made appearances on several occasions, their looks were quite interesting. We pick the hits and misses of the week this week.

HITS OF THE WEEK

NORA FATEHI

Nora graced our eyes with her stunning appearance in one shoulder bow detail orange dress. The dress featured ruffle design on it which she paired with white pumps. Keeping up her hair all tied in half top pony and makeup all natural; our slayer was looking as always bright and beautiful.

MADHURI DIXIT

For Dance Deewane 3, she wore a super stunning warm red sequin saree that had beautiful work on the border; we all have eyes on her blouse that shows how amazingly the sequin diagonal work has been done. The belt, which was made from the same fabric, completed the ensemble; a silk skirt appeared from underneath the alternating detailing toward the front of the pre-stitched saree. The saree was from Ritika Mirchandani’s collection. She decided to go for absolutely glowing makeup with the perfect touch of highlighter and bronze, with warm nude lipstick! For her hair, she teamed up with decent waves! She added a diamond bracelet, rings and long beautiful earrings to complete the look! Her look is styled by Shaleena Nathani.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND RANVEER SINGH

The couple was spotted this week leaving for Bengaluru ahead of Maharashtra 2.0 lockdown. They were twinning as they both wore white t-shirts with black sweatpants paired up with blue denim jackets! Deepika was donning a white long shirt adorned with black pants and oversized denim jacket and Ranveer was seen in same black pants and denim jacket which he adorned with white basic t-shirt. Both of them completed the look with leather shoes and face masks amidst Covid-19. Deepika accessorised her outfit with a big Fendi Sunshine Shopper handbag worth $2,850 (Rs. 2.1 lakhs approx) with hot-stamped “FENDI ROMA” and stiff tortoiseshell plexiglass handles. She opted for no-makeup look with hair all pulled in a pony. On the other hand, Ranveer opted pair of sunnies and they both looked all classy and exclusive.

HUMA QURESHI

This week Huma decided to go for an unparalleled orange dress which has puff sleeves, plunging draped neckline, and cut out back from Zwaan worth Rs. 11,300. She decided to keep her makeup with nude base and she kept her hair in perfect loose curls.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

At the start of this week she amazed us with her stunning look for BAFTA 2021. Priyanka Chopra kept it elegant in a silk mikado jacket with hand-painted, beaded, and pleated butterflies and plissé skirt by designer Ronald van der Kemp. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail with balloon pleats, some strands of hair beautifully laying on her face.

RAKUL PREET SINGH

This week, she has impressed us again with her absolute urban style as she wore a check co-ord set in blue and white colour. The set featured a crop top with shorts paired up with an oversized blazer. She stuns in the skye co-ord set worth Rs. 12,000. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy and a pop of pink eye shadow with her hair in a side partition! She shed major school girl vibes. She paired with white sneakers from Mellissa shoes. She looked absolutely ready to beat the heat and ace the fashion game!

MISSES OF THE WEEK

SHEHNAAZ GILL

This time the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ was unable to impress us with her looks. She was wearing a black top with a frill skirt paired with brown boots. The outfit wasn’t flattering enough to make the statement and the mismatched looked did not impress us.

MOUNI ROY

Though black and gold is a combination used by many celebs, it was a miss this time. Mouni Roy’s black one-shoulder top with golden sequin skirt combination wasn’t appealing. This outfit failed to stand out.

