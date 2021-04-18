SEVENTEEN assures everyone they are ‘Not Alone’ in a healing music video 

SEVENTEEN is back! After multiple solo releases from the members, the South Korean group has dropped their third Japanese single titled 'Not Alone' or 'ひとりじゃない' (Hitorijanai). The single pre-released on the music platforms on April 15, 2021, and the music video was released on April 18, 2021.

In the music video, the members S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino assure everyone that they are not alone in these trying times. The scenes in the music video depict the current situation of COVID-19 around the world where people are seen working from their homes, spending several occasions like birthdays via zoom calls, malls, and marts are empty and life has become monotonous.

But, the group reminds everyone that they are alone in this situation through this healing music video. The lyrics reflect the sentiment well, "Not alonе / You're left with warmth in your chest, right? / Don't distribute it? Soon the dawn? / Surely? Surely? / Always? Did you stand by? / Don't you need tears? Because?

The newly written original song from SEVENTEEN celebrates the courage and love people are showing in these trying times. The song promises that the group will once again reunite with their fans (CARAT) and send a lot of encouragement that this difficult time too shall pass. The music video ends with the members reuniting as they watch firecrackers light up the sky sending a hopeful message of reunion, someday.

The album consists of three songs – 'Not Alone', Japanese versions of 'Run to You' and 'Home Run'. The physical album is available in four limited editions (A, B, C, and D), a regular edition, and a fanclub edition and releases on April 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, the group's members Hoshi and The8 released their solo work earlier this month. This month kicks off the multiple releases SEVENTEEN plans to release in 2021.

