Janhvi Kapoor twins with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit in these pictures 

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is back from the Maldives and has been spending quality time with her team. The actress trains under celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and they seem to be really good friends.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Namrata posted a series of pictures with Janhvi Kapoor as the two of them were twinning in strappy crop top and denim shorts.

Flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera, Namrata captioned the post, "Thank you for bringing more sunshine into my life @janhvikapoor."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl which premiered on Netflix. She will next star in Good Luck Jerry.

