Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19, says “I’m super positive about life”

Another celebrity has tested negative for COVID-19. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar has confirmed that her report has come negative after battling the novel coronavirus.

"Am negative but super positive about life, "Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to inform her followers. She used the hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'

In a long note posted on Instagram on Monday, April 5, Bhumi wrote, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL request you to please get tested immediately."

"Steam, Vit – C, Food, and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though i followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she added.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has wrapped up Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

