Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his entire family testing positive for COVID-19

COVID-19’s second wave has really left us all in a bigger dilemma than the previous one. Despite the lockdown and maintaining precautions, a lot of people have been testing positive leading to another two weeks of lockdown in the state. The most heart-breaking part of the COVID rampage is that it has now reached little children also. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s little baby girl, all of 2, is also infected by the virus.

“You can imagine how tough it is for me to know Nurvi is with the virus. She’s tested positive. But, luckily she is not in any discomfort. She was down with fever the first two days, and that’s how we all got ourselves tested. Papa (Nitin Mukesh), Naman (Neil’s brother), Rukmini (Neil’s wife), and Nurvi (Neil’s daughter) have all tested positive, but as of now my Mom is okay,” says Neil.

“The worst thing is there are no hard and fast rules in this. Every person gets it in a different way. Right now, the symptoms are mild in all of us. Please pray that it stays that way. Even Papa who is above 70 is doing okay, as of now. My brother Naman is asymptomatic.”

Neil wishes this pandemic a quick death. “It must be defeated the soonest. And for that we all need to exercise the utmost caution. Please follow all the guidelines. Please, stay at home as much possible. And please pray for our family.”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results