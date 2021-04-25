Salman Khan revives his food donation drive, distributes food packets between Worli and Juhu to COVID Warriors

Salman Khan, during the last year’s lockdown had turned out to be a messiah for the less privileged. From distributing ration packets to the needy to helping the frontline workers with food packets, Salman Khan’s team had left no stone unturned to help as many people as possible. While the country has been hit with the second wave of COVID-19, the state has been put under a lockdown yet again with only a four-hour window for essentials like groceries.
Salman Khan has ensured that other pockets of Mumbai are covered as well and the plan will continue till May 15.
