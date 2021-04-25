Sophie Turner: What Was She Thinking?

It’s obvious that Sophie Turner loves to shop (she’s often seen in the best stores around LA) – and her husband Joe Jonas doesn’t mind tagging along. Her success on Game of Thrones gave her the means to buy whatever she wants and she usually looks quite fashionable. But these JEANS!! What on earth made her buy such weird unflattering pants? They almost look like two pairs of jeans layered together, with the outside pair patterned after fishing boots. The stiff wider-at-the-top denim makes her look considerably larger than she is. This is not a new trend likely to catch on…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results