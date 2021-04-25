Cruel Summer Series Had The Ultimate 90’s Party

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like most of us missed the screening party of the season Tuesday night and we wish we’d been there! Cable channel Freeform (it’s related to Disney) had a first-of-its kind covid careful event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel celebrating the 90’s and their new series Cruel Summer. (Jessica Biel is executive producer) 80 hotel rooms were rented for the premier and guests watched the first two episodes of the series from their balconies facing a 70 foot screen, with special speakers in every room. Each hotel room was stocked with 90’s inspired decor -band posters, teen magazines, scrunchies etc, and 90’s snacks like Hot Pockets and Capri Sun. 90s music played in every room before and after. Guests were invited to stay overnight if they wanted to. What a fun night! Cruel Summer is about a missing teen and the story takes place on a single day in 93, 94, and 95. Catch it on Freeform or Hulu, later on.

Photo: Freeform

