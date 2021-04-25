Machine Gun Kelly Is The Glam Half Of This Pair

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were swarmed by paparazzi when they left a restaurant last night and both pretended they didn’t enjoy the attention. Before they hooked up, neither was a paparazzi magnet, but as a couple they‘re a hot commodity. MGK has never gotten this much press attention before, so Megan has given his career a big boost. He continues to be the glamorous half of the couple, despite Megan’s obvious beauty. He out-dressed her tonight as usual, choosing all white and accessorizing with lots of sparkling jewelry and ropes of pearls. Megan’s bulky black leather pants didn’t do her any favors.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

