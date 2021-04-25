Nadeem-Shravan duo’s music composer Shravan Rathod’s wife and elder son will not be able to get his last glimpse

Last night, one of the most iconic music composer, Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan duo passed away. Shravan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on ventilator for the past two days. Admitted in Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Shravan Rathod breathed his last due to organ failure. While the industry mourns his loss, his wife and elder son would not get his last glimpse.

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan spoke in detail about Shravan’s condition before he breathed his last and said that he suffered from multiple organ failure which was triggered by the Coronavirus. Shravan Rathod’s wife and elder son are currently recovering from COVID-19 in Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East. This being the major reason why Shravan’s wife and elder son could not see him before his cremation. The music composer had given multiple hit albums in movies like Raaz, Dhadhkan and many more.

If the reports are to be believed, then Shravan Rathod and his family were apparently visiting the Kumbh Mela and during their trip, they contracted the virus. Post their trip, both Shravan and his wife had started experiencing breathlessness. While his older son is in the hospital, his younger son, who had isolated himself at home will be cremating him.

