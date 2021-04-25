Composer Shravan Rathod’s son clarifies on reports of his father’s body being held by hospital over billing issue

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame has passed away at the age of 66. The composer had tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to the complications from the novel virus. He had complained of breathlessness, a few days after returning from Kumbh Mela with his wife.

Hours after the composer’s demise there were reports of his body being held by the hospital over a Rs 10 lakh bill. Talking to a news portal, Shravan Rathod’s son Sanjeev said that the reports are untrue. Sanjeev said that the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they cooked to save his father.

Sanjeev further said that special arrangements are being made for the last rites. He said that his brother Darshan has left for the hospital to receive their father’s body. The BMC will be helping them with an ambulance as his brother has also tested positive but is being allowed to perform last rites. Sanjeev and his mother also tested positive and are currently admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital.

ALSO READ: RIP Shravan Rathod: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman pay tribute to the veteran music director

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results