5 times Karan Singh Grover proved he is the quintessential keep-fit-buff

Touted as the nation’s heartthrob, Karan Singh Grover’s sculpted body is definitely too hot to handle! Guilty for breaking the hotness bar, the actor has leveled up the fitness game of the industry. The dapper is known for his unique workout methods and follows diverse kinds of intense regimes to stay in shape. Karan likes to blend various forms of training like Yoga, Capoeira, Tai Chi, and many more to push himself.

The actor time and again gives a sneak peek into his drill through his social media handle. Gear up as these 5 workout videos of Karan will definitely leave you breathless!

Karan flaunted his chiselled muscle while showcasing his upper body strength. Raising the temperature on the gram, the fitness enthusiast gave major motivation to hit the gym.

Working out with the 50 kg of soil, Karan stunned everyone with his intensity and physique. The fitspiration made heads turn with his vigorous act!

Making tough act look simply effortless, Karan wowed the audience with this video. People across the nation were in awe of his stamina after watching him work on his core muscles.

Is there anything this man can’t do?! The actor stunned everyone with his endurance and strength by literally pulling off himself like a pro! Drooling over his carved muscle, people showered the stud with love.

Proving his fitness mettle, Karan made netizens sweat with intense balancing exercise. Pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling with his everyday workout drill, the star’s hard work is nothing but inspirational.

