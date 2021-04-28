Juhi Parmar re-enters Hamariwali Good News in a never-seen-before avatar

Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News is a primetime drama that presents a heart-warming and unique role reversal between a daughter-in-law – Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law – Renuka Tiwari (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much-awaited ‘Good News’. Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen a lot of drama take place at the Tiwari household. In fact, after Renuka died in an explosion while trying to save Navya and her baby, viewers were left reeling in shock. Juhi Parmar also bid adieu to her beloved character and the show, while Navya was seen being arrested by the cops, leaving all their fans at the edge of their seats to know what will happen next. In a surprising twist, Hamariwali Good News will see a one-month leap in the upcoming episodes and Juhi Parmar will make a dramatic return, albeit in a completely new avatar and character.
In the upcoming episode of Hamariwali Good News, we will see Juhi re-enter as Meera. A young, energetic and passionate individual, Meera will be seen as a go-getter and social worker, who also teaches young girls classical dance in her free time. She will enter Mukund’s life by chance and everyone will feel that she is Renuka. However, Meera will make them believe that she is not Mukund’s wife, but someone else. What will follow is something everyone cannot miss watching!
Juhi Parmar further added, “Meera has several different layers and as the story unfolds, viewers will experience each one of them. For now, I can say that Meera is a kind and compassionate human being, and she doesn’t believe in keeping quiet or keeping things in her heart. In fact, I relate to Meera a lot, and everyone will see a lot of shades of Juhi when they see Meera.”
