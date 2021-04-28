Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa’s shoots shifted to Gujarat amid the pandemic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are two of the most-watched shows of the Indian television. With a massive viewership, both the shows were dearly missed during the lockdown last year. As the number of cases have been on an all-time rise due to the second wave, a lot of Indian television show’s shoots have been moved to other states including Goa and Gujarat as Maharashtra faces a lockdown due to the pandemic.
With a change of location, the actors will be taking care of the precautions while being on the sets.
